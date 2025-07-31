Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,438 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Zenvia were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZENV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zenvia in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Zenvia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.34 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

