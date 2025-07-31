Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cummins were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $365.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

