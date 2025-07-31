Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,847. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.