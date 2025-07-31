Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 791.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 374.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $14.10 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.