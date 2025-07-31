Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 355.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 59,055.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SEA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 516,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $54,819,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $159.35 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.