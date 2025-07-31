Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $274.25 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

