Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.66 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 862.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $880.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $903.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

