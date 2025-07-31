American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

