Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Buys 7,419,500 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,473.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $388,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

