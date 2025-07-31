Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96,399 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 189.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nextracker by 719.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $66.00 price target on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

