Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 856.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

