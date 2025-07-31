Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,003.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,884.10. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

