Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

