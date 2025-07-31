Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

