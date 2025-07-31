Ackerman Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Ackerman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,786,100.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

