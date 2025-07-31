763 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Brentview Investment Management LLC

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.2%

SNY stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

