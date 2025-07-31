3,335 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

