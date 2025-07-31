134,249 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DMAX) Bought by Grantvest Financial Group LLC

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DMAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF makes up 2.7% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grantvest Financial Group LLC owned 4.14% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMAX. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF in the first quarter worth about $698,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,721,000.

DMAX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (DMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

