10,335 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $167.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

