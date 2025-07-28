Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

