Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period.

NYSE DFP opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

