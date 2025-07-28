Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 536.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 935,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

In other news, Director Alvin R. Albe, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

