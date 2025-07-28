Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,435.52. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,809 shares of company stock valued at $61,884,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

RDDT stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $230.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 253.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.19) EPS. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

