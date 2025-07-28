Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Financial Analysis

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 3.88% 51.05% 11.05% nCino -5.27% 0.19% 0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $879.21 million 4.53 $31.45 million $0.20 124.85 nCino $540.66 million 6.60 -$37.88 million ($0.26) -118.46

This table compares Verra Mobility and nCino”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 1 3.00 nCino 0 10 9 1 2.55

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. nCino has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats nCino on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

