Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 167,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,443,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

