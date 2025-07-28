Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $898,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $180.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

