Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

