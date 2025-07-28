Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

