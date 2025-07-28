Vantage Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

