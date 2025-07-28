Sensata Technologies (ST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $928.25 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ST opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.46.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,418 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.