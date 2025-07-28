Reviewing Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -620.98% -26.94% -22.35% Cenntro -132.82% -35.99% -21.51%

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $858,770.00 4.88 -$5.19 million ($2.02) -0.78 Cenntro $31.30 million 0.62 -$44.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Cenntro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenntro.

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service beats Cenntro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About Cenntro

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

