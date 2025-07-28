Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Innovation stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

