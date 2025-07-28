NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) vs. ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAPCO Security Technologies 25.00% 26.14% 22.34% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAPCO Security Technologies $188.82 million 5.75 $49.82 million $1.22 24.93 ICTS International $483.31 million 0.30 -$4.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and ICTS International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICTS International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NAPCO Security Technologies and ICTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAPCO Security Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 0.00

NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk & Volatility

NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats ICTS International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling. It also provides above wing security services, such as security interviewing, behavior detection, and escort of valuables and weapons; and handling services. In addition, it offers below wing services, comprising ramp and door guarding, interior and exterior searches, catering and bag room guarding, and selectee search; cargo security services, which include cargo screening, explosives detection dogs, access control, and vehicle marshalling services; private charter flight and cargo security screening, catering and aircraft Security Screening, aircraft search, and employee screening services; general security services, which comprise security search and screening, access control, perimeter guarding/patrolling, security host and reception, and CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution services; and training/consulting/auditing services. Further, it offers aviation security technology, including New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information, and X-Check and I-Check that supports airline staff, security or filtering agents with customer processing; SaaS for identity verification and fraud prevention from physical and digital ID documents; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, equipment for passengers, and shuttle services to airline crews. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

