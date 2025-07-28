MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Financial Contrast

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) and Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.29, meaning that its share price is 2,329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiX Telematics and Zapata Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zapata Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Zapata Computing has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 147,627.27%. Given Zapata Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zapata Computing is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

This table compares MiX Telematics and Zapata Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11% Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Zapata Computing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20 Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.01 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Zapata Computing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Zapata Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

