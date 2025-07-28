Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.970 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

