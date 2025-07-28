Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 42,870,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 55,313,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Georgian Mining Trading Up 17.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £284,902.41 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

About Georgian Mining

Geo Exploration Limited (‘GEO’ or ‘the Company’) is an early stage mineral resource and hydrocarbon exploration company. The Company’s primary focus is highly prospective projects in Australia, with significant interest in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.

