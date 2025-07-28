Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 42,870,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 55,313,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Georgian Mining Trading Up 17.7%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £284,902.41 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
About Georgian Mining
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Georgian Mining
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.