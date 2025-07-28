Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 2.3%

GNRC stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. Generac has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.