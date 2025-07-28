Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $711.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $765.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.16. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

