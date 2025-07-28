Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

