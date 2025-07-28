Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GE opened at $271.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.59. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.83.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

