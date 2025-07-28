Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 368.7% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $311.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.20. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

