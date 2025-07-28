CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,230 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

