Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 46.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 46.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 149 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.98). 7,585,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 1,562,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.35).

Ceres Power Trading Up 46.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.25.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

