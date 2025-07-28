Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) versus Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Head to Head Comparison

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chanson International and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Ceconomy 0.54% 30.49% 1.64%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Chanson International has a beta of -2.73, suggesting that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chanson International and Ceconomy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $18.23 million 0.18 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Ceconomy $24.34 billion N/A $82.44 million $0.05 19.58

Ceconomy has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chanson International and Ceconomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Ceconomy beats Chanson International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.