Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.19. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 548.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,907 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

