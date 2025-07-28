Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,795 shares of company stock worth $6,065,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.57.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $332.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $335.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

