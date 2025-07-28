Black Hills (BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $412.69 million for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Black Hills's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

