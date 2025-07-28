Antero Resources (AR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

