Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 487.85%. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKYA opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $1.80 to $1.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 131.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

