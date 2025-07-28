Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

NYSE:A opened at $120.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623,264 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,110,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

